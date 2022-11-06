 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills linebacker Matt Milano 'likely' won't play vs. New York Jets

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Milano

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano stretches before the game with the Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills linebacker Matt Milano is "likely to be out" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Sunday morning.

Milano was listed as questionable for the game because of an oblique injury. 

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Milano was limited in practice Friday, after he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Rookie Terrel Bernard is expected to start in Milano's place alongside Tremaine Edmunds. 

Bernard, a third-round pick from Baylor, has played 42 defensive snaps (9.5% of the total), with all but one coming late in blowout victories against Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He has played on special teams in each game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vincent Zimmerman and Jahyden Clark of Canisius

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News