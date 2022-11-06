Bills linebacker Matt Milano 'likely' won't play vs. New York Jets

Bills linebacker Matt Milano is "likely to be out" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Sunday morning.
#Bills standout LB Matt Milano (oblique) is likely to be out, with rookie Terrel Bernard slated to start in his place, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The @KyleBrandt draft pick plays a key role today vs the #Jets.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022
Milano was listed as questionable for the game because of an oblique injury.
Milano was limited in practice Friday, after he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.
Rookie Terrel Bernard is expected to start in Milano's place alongside Tremaine Edmunds.
Bernard, a third-round pick from Baylor, has played 42 defensive snaps (9.5% of the total), with all but one coming late in blowout victories against Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He has played on special teams in each game.