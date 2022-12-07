Bills linebacker Matt Milano does not practice; left tackle Dion Dawkins improving

Bills linebacker Matt Milano did not practice Wednesday with what coach Sean McDermott said was a leg/knee injury.

He listed Milano as day to day, McDermott said.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was listed as limited with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Dawkins said he suffered a high-ankle sprain, and the injury was supposed to keep him out a minimum of three weeks, but he is encouraged by being able to return to practice. He said it was still too soon to say whether he can play Sunday against the New York Jets, but he’s making positive steps.

Dawkins' replacement, David Quessenberry, was limited as well, with an ankle injury suffered against New England.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and guard Rodger Saffold (veteran rest day) did not practice.

Center Mitch Morse also was limited in part because of an elbow injury, and in part as a veteran rest day.