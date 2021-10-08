Bills linebacker Matt Milano, defensive end A.J. Epenesa questionable for Sunday

The Buffalo Bills could be missing a few players on their defense as they aim to slow down Kansas City's offense.

Linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot) are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

Epenesa popped up on the injury report Thursday, after an injury in practice and was listed as limited Friday.

Milano did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and he was limited Friday.

Coach Sean McDermott said the team still needed to weigh a few factors for Milano, who was injured Sunday against the Texans.

"I listen to our trainers," McDermott said ahead of Friday's practice. "I’m gonna look at him out here, I know our trainers will do the same, and then talking with Matt, and seeing how he feels. I know he wants to play. I’ve never questioned that with our guys. So we’ll just see how it looks."

Running back and special teamer Taiwan Jones (groin) also is listed as questionable. He was a limited participant Friday after not practicing for two days.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau, who did not practice Wednesday because of a toe injury, was a full participant for the second consecutive day Friday and does not have an injury designation.