Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector is “week to week” with a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said Sunday.

Spector was injured in the third quarter of Saturday’s 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears, heading into the medical tent before he was eventually ruled out of the game.

McDermott said there were no other notable injuries coming out of the game.

“Nothing that I'm aware of that’s significant, beyond that,” he said.

McDermott said after the game that he would need to watch the film to further evaluate cornerbacks Christian Benford, Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam. The three are still in an “open competition” to start opposite Tre’Davious White, McDermott reiterated Saturday.

After watching the film, he noted that he thought the group as a whole played well.

“I thought the guys competed. They did some good things,” McDermott said. “They're gonna continue to learn, work on their technique. I thought they tackled tackle well as a group, which is important as a corner. So, I thought they did some good things.”

The Bills began their cuts by releasing seven players Sunday: defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Isaiah Coulter, safety Jared Mayden, tackle Garrett McGhin, tight end Jace Sternberger and linebacker DaShaun White.

“It's very tough,” McDermott said on the cuts. “Because, No. 1, it's unfortunately, the business that we're in that we can't keep everyone, and these guys have come in, and they've worked extremely hard. And yet, we're gonna have to make some decisions that are tough, just from a personal standpoint.”

The Bills are at 83 players and need to be at 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Bills also officially announced that defensive end Shane Ray was released with an injury settlement from injured reserve. Ray, a former first-round pick attempting to make an NFL comeback, was placed on IR last Monday after a hamstring injury in the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.