Bills linebacker Andre Smith suspended six games by NFL for violating league's PED policy

  • Updated
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on Tuesday (copy)

Bills linebacker Andre Smith will miss the first games of the 2022 season because of an NFL suspension.

 James P. McCoy
Bills linebacker Andre Smith was suspended by the NFL on Wednesday for six games.

The suspension, according to a report from NFL Network, is for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Smith, 25, has played in 27 games over the past two seasons for the Bills, with almost all that action coming on special teams.

In 2021, he played 260 snaps on special teams, which was the eighth on the team, and finished with 10 combined tackles, which ranked third. A seventh-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2018, he spent the first two years of his career in Carolina before being traded to the Bills ahead of final cuts entering the 2020 season. Buffalo sent a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Panthers, but that exchange was never made because Smith didn't end up making the Bills' 53-man roster. Rather, he was signed to the team's practice squad a day after being released and ended up being called up to the active roster several times during his first year in Buffalo, ultimately appearing in 12 games. He was signed to a two-year contract worth up to $2.4 million after his first season with the Bills. 

He's scheduled to make a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, but his suspension means he will forfeit a third of that salary. It also may open up an additional roster spot for a reserve linebacker, or, worst-case scenario for Smith, put his roster spot in jeopardy.

Smith was not seen at the Bills' voluntary practice Tuesday. He will be allowed to participate in training camp and the preseason before the regular season starts. At that point, he will not be allowed around the team.

0 Comments

