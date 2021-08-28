Bills linebacker Andre Smith fined for hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Bills linebacker Andre Smith has been fined $5,806 for the hit that knocked off the helmet of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields in an Aug. 21 preseason game, the NFL Network reported.
Fields seemed uninjured other than a minor cut near his eye.
“I’m glad he’s OK," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters after the game. "It always scares you when the helmet pops up like that, but Justin is tough. He’s a tough dude.”
Smith ran untouched into Fields and was penalized for roughing the passer.
Smith went to social media immediately after the game to apologize to Bears fans, but he also noted that it was a clean hit.
The NFL also fined Bears wide receiver Chris Lacy for a crackback block in the third quarter against the Bills, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The fine is $4,333.