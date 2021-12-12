 Skip to main content
Bills' Levi Wallace on pass interference: 'I think it's a bad call'
Bills' Levi Wallace on pass interference: 'I think it's a bad call'

Bills Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills defenders Levi Wallace (39) and Micah Hyde (23) argue a pass interference call against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during overtime at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was called for pass interference in overtime on a pass intended for Tampa Bay's Mike Evans.

The penalty, at the Buccaneers' 16-yard line, went for 19 yards and set up Tampa Bay with a first-and-10 at their own 35-yard line.

Three plays later, Tampa Bay was in the end zone after a game-winning, 58-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman.

After clearing his throat when asked about the call in the postgame news conference, Wallace said, "I mean, I think it’s a bad call. I don’t know. You have to ask the ref. I think I played it as good as I could have."

Former longtime NFL refereee Terry McAulay, who works as the rules analyst for Sunday Night Football on NBC, agreed with Wallace's view via Twitter.

The first question to Bills coach Sean McDermott was about the call.

"That’s something we gotta overcome," McDermott said, declining to comment specifically on the call. "At the end of the day we have to overcome it because we can’t control it."

Asked what Wallace was supposed to do in that situation, McDermott said, “Underthrown balls are tough. We continue to try and teach it and make sure our technique is good. That is the part that we can control.”

