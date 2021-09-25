 Skip to main content
Bills' Levi Wallace fined nearly $10K for taunting penalty
Bills' Levi Wallace fined nearly $10K for taunting penalty

  • Updated
A big interception

Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) celebrates after intercepting the ball the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was fined $9,526 for his taunting penalty against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, according to the NFL Network.

Wallace's fine was among $94,000 levied by the NFL for taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in Week 2. 

Wallace was called for a gesture after he broke up a pass attempt intended for DeVante Parker on second-and-13 in the first quarter. Wallace made the incomplete pass signal while Parker was on the ground, leading to the penalty.

Under the NFL's fee structure, a first-time offense for taunting can cost a player up to $10,300, with a second offense costing up to $14,450.

Wallace, who would later leave the game with cramping, also made his fifth career interception and had two tackles in the Bills' 35-0 shutout.

