Bills' Levi Wallace fined nearly $10K for taunting penalty

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was fined $9,526 for his taunting penalty against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, according to the NFL Network.

Wallace's fine was among $94,000 levied by the NFL for taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in Week 2.

Wallace was called for a gesture after he broke up a pass attempt intended for DeVante Parker on second-and-13 in the first quarter. Wallace made the incomplete pass signal while Parker was on the ground, leading to the penalty.

Under the NFL's fee structure, a first-time offense for taunting can cost a player up to $10,300, with a second offense costing up to $14,450.

Wallace, who would later leave the game with cramping, also made his fifth career interception and had two tackles in the Bills' 35-0 shutout.