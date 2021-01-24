 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills legends chirp on Twitter during 38-24 loss to Chiefs
0 comments

Bills legends chirp on Twitter during 38-24 loss to Chiefs

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Chiefs AFC fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

Various Buffalo Bills legends were among those watching and reacting on Twitter during the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fans on Chippewa celebrate Bills first points on the board vs. Chiefs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News