Bills legends chirp on Twitter during 38-24 loss to Chiefs

Various Buffalo Bills legends were among those watching and reacting on Twitter during the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Here's a sampling of what they had to say:
Man what a ride this year. Very proud of the organization. Keep your heads up!— Cornelius Bennett (@realcbennett97) January 25, 2021
The @BuffaloBills had an incredible season. They were a thrill to watch and I know they’ll be back in the hunt next year. What the Pegulas and the front office did to turn this organization around is impressive and to be commended.— Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) January 25, 2021
Helluva Run @BuffaloBills Helluva Run!!— Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) January 25, 2021
Fight! Fight till the very end!!! #BillsMafia that’s what we do!!!— Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 25, 2021
💔 for this team. #BillsMafia it’s not over yet!— Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 25, 2021
Come on! Not many know more about a comeback than me. They can do this!— Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) January 25, 2021
Thurman just called a lid on the teammate texts until halftime.— Janine Talley (@J9Talley) January 25, 2021
Nice seats @JimKelly1212 not jealous at all.🙄 pic.twitter.com/nWXyO4iz0h— Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 25, 2021
Can’t sit still. Have to pace. This is freaking awesome! GO BILLS! #BillsMafia— Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 25, 2021
YES! YES! YES!— Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) January 25, 2021
Man how I wish we were playing tonight @DarrylTalley!!! pic.twitter.com/RsDB5EAtLn— Cornelius Bennett (@realcbennett97) January 24, 2021