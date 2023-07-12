Buffalo Bills legend Steve Tasker was named among 31 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the Seniors Committee, the Hall announced Wednesday.

To be considered by the Seniors Committee, a player had to play his last game no later than the 1998 season. Tasker starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997, and is widely viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player of all time.

The Hall is home to three pure special teams players: two placekickers (Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen) and one punter (Ray Guy). No one who made his name covering kickoffs and punts, as Tasker did, is in the Hall.

Tasker is in his second year of eligibility by the Seniors Committee. The Seniors Committee is made up of 12 members of the overall Selection Committee.

Tasker's final year of eligibility in the "modern era" was for the Class of 2022. He was one of 26 semifinalists, but was not chosen as one of the 15 finalists. It was the ninth time that Tasker had made it to the semifinals. He also was a semifinalist for the classes of 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021.

Here is the list of 31 seniors: Ken Anderson, Ottis Anderson, Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Brown, Mark Clayton, Charlie Conerly, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Albert Lewis, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Tasker, Otis Taylor, Everson Walls and Al Wistert.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024. Last year, the committee put forward Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Chuck Howley. There is no explicit expiration of senior eligibility.

The seniors pool for election was expanded last year for the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.