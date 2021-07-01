Bills legend Darryl Talley to have number retired by West Virginia University

Bills legend Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 retired by West Virginia University on Oct. 2, the school announced.

Talley will become the fourth player in school football history to have his number retired, joining Sam Huff's No. 75, Ira "Rat" Rodgers' No. 21 and Bruce Bosley's No. 77.

I am beaming with pride. https://t.co/ICACrRw06g — Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) July 1, 2021

In his college career, Talley had 484 tackles (the most in school history when his playing career ended in 1982), 282 unassisted tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.

A consensus All-American, Talley was inducted in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Mountaineer Legends Society in 2016. Talley’s honor along with his undergraduate degree made him eligible to have his number retired.