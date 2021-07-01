 Skip to main content
Bills legend Darryl Talley to have number retired by West Virginia University
Bills legend Darryl Talley to have number retired by West Virginia University

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Kelly's 31st Celebrity Golf Tournament

Darryl Talley had some fun with a local TV reporter's camera at the Jim Kelly Golf Tournament in 2017.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

Bills legend Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 retired by West Virginia University on Oct. 2, the school announced.

Talley will become the fourth player in school football history to have his number retired, joining Sam Huff's No. 75, Ira "Rat" Rodgers' No. 21 and Bruce Bosley's No. 77.

In his college career, Talley had 484 tackles (the most in school history when his playing career ended in 1982), 282 unassisted tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.

A consensus All-American, Talley was inducted in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Mountaineer Legends Society in 2016. Talley’s honor along with his undergraduate degree made him eligible to have his number retired.

Sophomore Akheem Mesidor currently wears No. 90 and will be allowed to continue wearing it until his college career ends.

Talley was drafted in the second round in 1984 by the Bills and is one of the greatest players in team history, having started in four Super Bowls, and is a member of the team’s Wall of Fame.

