Bills legend Bruce Smith to host golf tournament, gala for scholarship fund for Aaron Salter Jr.

Bills legend Bruce Smith will host a celebrity golf tournament and gala Aug. 29 to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship.

Salter, a former police officer who was working as a security guard at the Tops Markets on Jefferson, was among 10 people killed in a racially motivated massacre at the store May 14.

“I give so much credit to this hero ... for his sacrifice in preventing this from being an even worse tragedy,” Smith said in a news release. “One would believe that there would have been other acts of violence, murders, and killing that would have taken place if it had not been for Aaron Salter’s heroism.”

Organizers say they intend to award 10 scholarships to “recognize students whose mechanical and technical skills and passion mirror Salter’s.” Salter excelled in technical and mechanical schools while a student at Hutchinson-Central Technical High School in the 1980s. The scholarship fund was founded by three of Salter’s close friends and former officers Bradford Pitts, Earl Perrin and Nate Goldsmith.

The golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and a scramble format at Lockport Town and Country Club. Tickets are $250 and include food, drinks and lunch.

The gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Seneca One tower with a three-hour open bar and silent auction, including signed NFL memorabilia.

Tickets can be purchased at aaronsalterscholarship.com/.