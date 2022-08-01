Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins returns to training camp practice, and injury updates

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has rejoined the team and will take part in practice Monday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters before practice.

Dawkins was excused Friday and Saturday for personal reasons.

Dawkins had indicated on Instagram on Sunday night that he appreciated the prayers offered on his behalf and he was expecting to return.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Thank you. (Prayers emoji.) Now let's go," Dawkins wrote.

“Just speaking on Dion: Don't know much about what's going on, but we're all praying for him,” center Mitch Morse said after practice Saturday. “We wish that you guys would do the same, and we're thinking about him.”

McDermott also said defensive tackle Tim Settle will miss practice Monday with groin soreness and was working on the exercise bike on the sideline, as were Jake Kumerow, Eli Ankou and Rodger Saffold.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who did not practice in Week 1 of training camp, will take part "in some capacity," McDermott said.

Safety Micah Hyde was back on the field Monday after a hip/glute injury last week.