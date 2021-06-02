Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins knows he's yet to hit his ceiling

“When I got paid, I took it personal to be at a certain level and higher that I held myself to,” he said. “I'm just 'Dawk,' man. Like, I'm going to just keep doing what I can do to the best ability that I can. It won't be perfect, as we all know, I make mistakes, too, but I take it personal. I love my team and I love Josh, and my job is to protect Josh. Because I love Josh, I protect Josh. Whatever comes with it, comes with it.”

Last offseason, Dawkins followed a somewhat unusual fitness routine for a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, discovering a love of cycling. His longest ride covered 52 miles. His goal this offseason to reach his ceiling as a player, however, has focused less on the physical and more on the mental state of his game.

“Simply just self growth. I have to be the best version of myself, truly,” he said. “The rest of the stuff comes, all of the bike riding and stuff like that, that’s just a part of training and crafting my body and conditioning, but I think it comes down to being the best version of myself so the rest will show. As long as I just end every play this season with a plus and not a minus, I’ll be fine.

“My growth and body and simply those things. That’s nothing physical. It’s all mental, that I’m the best version of myself. I’m going to keep crafting at it. I’m obviously not perfect at it. But I’m going to keep crafting at it, whether it’s reading, talking to older guys, talking to vets, talking to retired guys, just asking questions that people might not think I’m asking because they think I’m supposed to know. I’m going to just have no shield up. I’m going to just be vulnerable, and just ask questions and just be free and just be open to grow.”

