Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins describes his harrowing battle with Covid

“That was the first thing that I thought of,” he said. “I said, ‘Man, how am I a professional athlete and I'm down bad like this?’ I said, ‘I can't imagine people who aren't healthy and don't work out and really like don't do anything.’ I was like, man, just God bless them because I just got off of an offseason where I was grinding every day. And then as soon as I come back, I got hit with it. So it was just like man, like this is crazy but this is a world fight and I just got hit with a bullet.”

“I didn’t know what to believe at first because there was a lot of unknown areas about Covid and the vaccine, and not the vaccine,” he said, correcting himself. “But when I took that initiative to get vaccinated I just wanted to do what was right. The message that I probably would overall say is do what you’re most comfortable with. But I’m glad I had the vaccine when I had Covid. I wish that I could have been fully vaccinated. I was right before the fully vaccinated point. If I was fully I think that it would have been a little bit easier on myself. But hey, whatever you’re comfortable with, do it. Just do your research and think about others because everybody is going to go through it differently. Like some people it’s a day of hurt and some people it’s two weeks. Some people it’s longer. Just do your research and do what your heart says.”