Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins caps season of ups and downs with first Pro Bowl trip

“I just hope that the guys upstairs just continue to do what they do,” Dawkins said. “That's put the right guys in a room and on a roster to put ourselves in a position to have a chance. I just wish nothing but the best of luck to everybody, and whatever is next for us all, I just hope that we all just step right.”

No matter who returns, big things will be expected out of the Bills again, especially with quarterback Josh Allen playing at such a high level. Although the result against the Chiefs isn’t what Dawkins or anyone else on the team wanted, it showed the Bills are right there with the top teams in the AFC.

“I can confidently and respectively and humbly say this now, that it's two Goliaths fighting,” Dawkins said of going up against the Chiefs. “It's not a Goliath and a little boy anymore. We have showed what type of unit we are and the world sees it. I'm definitely happy that the world sees it, but I'm not happy with the result. ... When two greats meet, something happens, and there's going to be a winner and there's going to be a loser, because at the end of it, it's a game that we all play. And there's a winner and loser in every game and it sucks that we had to take that shorter end.”

“A loss is a loss. Anytime that we don't win the Super Bowl, it all goes in the same bucket. … We literally have to jump off of the mountain that we were climbing and start over. We have to put our best foot forward, but it's just time to recover, rebuild and just get back to a fresh start.”

