Bills LB Terrel Bernard: 'I feel like I have the experience'

John Morris has been doing radio for 35 years, football play-by-play for Baylor University for 27 of them. As the Voice of the Baylor Bears, he’s watched plenty of players come through the program, and he’s particularly eager to praise linebacker Terrel Bernard.

“He's a playmaker, obviously,” Morris said. “I’ve just got a smile on my face when I think about the defense around him.”

Morris watched as Bernard developed over his time at Baylor. Bernard, a Texas native, arrived in 2017, redshirted his freshman season, and finished his master’s degree in sports management this past December. His play during that span rose to the level that the Bills picked him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

“He's just got that quiet confidence, that’s kind of a subtle swagger that goes with his game,” Morris said. “I think that developed over his time here, as he played (and) had success, Baylor got better, and he was right in the middle of it.”

Bernard was productive at Baylor, and the Bills look to capitalize on his versality.

General Manager Brandon Beane, coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier all spent ample talking to Baylor head coach David Aranda to get his insight. Bernard was often projected as a Round 4 pick and worked through some injuries in college. But throughout the draft process, Beane – who traded away Buffalo’s fourth-round pick – found enough reasons to feel confident selecting Bernard in the third.

The night the Bills drafted Bernard, Beane detailed how Bernard had impressed Buffalo linebackers coach Bobby Babich, who was promoted this offseason after previously serving as safeties coach. After going over basic installs, along with what Bernard had done at Baylor, Babich walked away convinced.

Bernard also felt the meeting went well.

“I felt like I had a good gauge on what he wanted from me as a player,” Bernard said. “I think just the understanding of football and the defense of what they wanted and what they wanted out of me, and what I can bring to the table here. I'm just excited to get to work.”

News writers give their grades for the Bills draft Here is how Buffalo News sports reporters who cover the Bills grade the team's draft.

Babich saw more than just a baseline understanding. He saw Bernard being able to spin knowledge forward, something he relayed to Beane.

“Some guys are: 'He's going to be able learn it, but it's going to take some time,' ” Beane said. “But he's like, `This guy will be teaching it to other people pretty quick. He's got it.' ”

Bernard’s deep grasp of defensive plans is a holdover from his Baylor days.

“I would say that he is going to be the most prepared guy out there,” Morris said, “because he works really hard at it.”

Still, Bernard is candid that he, like any rookie, has a lot to learn in making the jump to the NFL. He thinks some of that will revolve around how to best utilize his size. Bernard (6-foot-1, 224) recognizes that he may be a little smaller than some linebackers, but he sees the game evolving to a new, smaller mold at the position. Morris can see Bernard’s skillset combatting what NFL offenses are doing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I think about how in this league, where most of the teams throw like crazy, you kind of have to have your linebackers be in coverage at some point, and sometimes a lot,” Morris said. “So I think he's really good at that. He excels at that.”

Beane felt Bernard had the right instincts to make up for any size issues. Morris saw Bernard use his size as motivation to find an edge elsewhere.

“He gets to the point of attack quicker than other people, because he knows where the point of attack is going,” Morris said. “I just think he really works hard in film study, and he'll be so prepared that I think that might make up for – if there is any size issue – it might make up for that.”

In Buffalo, Bernard will have someone right in the linebacker room to look to for guidance.

Even before he wound up selected by the Bills, Bernard cited Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano (6-foot, 223) as one of his favorite players to model his game after.

“You could tell he has a good feel for the game,” Bernard said on Milano. “He knows the defense really well and he knows where the ball is going to be at. That's something that I want to emulate eventually and try to get to that level.”

Bernard hadn’t had a chance to talk to Milano yet, but only because of his packed schedule. He was planning to chat with Milano last Saturday, the same day the rookie arrived in Buffalo.

The morning after he was drafted, Bernard headed to the airport around 4 a.m. He had a 6 a.m. flight, with a layover in Atlanta, before reaching his new home. Then, he immediately started meeting with coaches, front office, support staff and anyone else he passed in the facility.

Analysis: After filling his roster's biggest need, Bills GM Brandon Beane was able to draft with freedom We won’t know for at least a couple years whether these picks ultimately pan out, but it’s easy to see the logic behind each of them. The Bills didn’t do anything sexy this weekend, but they didn’t have to. They already look good.

“I can't say enough good things about the people here,” Bernard said. “I feel like one thing that I knew about Buffalo was the culture and the people here, and it’s been everything that everybody said it would be.”

Bernard likes the way the Bills defense attacks. At Baylor, he felt the way the program recruited with speed as a priority – bringing in a number of former track stars – led to the team’s identity, which he fit well.

He’s coming off his best year, where he was First-Team All-Big 12, Sugar Bowl MVP, a team captain, and led the Bears in tackles. Bernard also had 7.5 sacks and 36 pressures last season.

“A lot of it was off of blitzing,” he said on pressures. “We were a very attacking style defense, so I did blitz a lot, but also, in man coverage with the running backs, if they’re in protection … we called it ‘hug on and go’ and ‘green dog it.’ A lot of those two different types of things that I think showed up through those two aspects.”

Beane said the Bills would decide more on how they would use Bernard in the defense once the coaching staff spent more time with him. He was a three-year starter at Baylor and played in 45 games. With that much playing time, he felt a variety of assignments prepared him to dive into this next challenge.

“I was apexed outside of the box a lot at Baylor, so covering slots, being manned on tight ends, on running backs – I feel like I’ve done pretty much everything coverage-wise asked of a linebacker, so I feel like I have the experience,” Bernard said. “Obviously, the talent increases once you get to this level, so I think just having that experience though is definitely helpful.”

Morris’ view from the radio booth at Baylor games gave him a similar takeaway: Bernard has seen it all.

“He can blow you up as a linebacker, or he can drop back as kind of a safety and an extra DB and cover back deep downfield,” Morris said. “I've seen him run with receivers also, which you don't see from linebackers that often. But I think he is very versatile in that that area. Not quite a hybrid, because I would look at it more as a linebacker than a safety, but almost a hybrid position in his athletic ability and the way he can drop back in coverage when he needs to.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.