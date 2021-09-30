Bills LB Matt Milano embraces a more vocal role

The plan for a while was to get linebacker Matt Milano to talk more.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the team had been urging him for a bit, while balancing Milano’s personality.
“In years’ past, that hasn’t been Matt’s deal,” Frazier said Monday.
But Frazier wanted – needed – Milano to be more vocal. It would help out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. It would help safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. It would boost the defense, especially on the road. It would also be a challenge for Milano, who naturally veers toward being more reserved.
But Milano finally found the way to do it.
“You just got to talk more,” he said.
In a press conference Thursday that mostly centered on his new-found love of talking, Milano was, well, rather quiet. He spoke more about his teammates as individuals or about the defense as a whole. He opened up a bit when he could bounce off safety Micah Hyde’s answers. But what matters most is how vocal he is on game days, and his coaches have a lot to say about that.
“To see Matt now verbally communicate, and really echo some of what Tremaine’s commands are, it’s making us a better defense and it’s making him a better player because it forces him to lock in on every little detail,” Frazier said. “And it’s something he’s embraced from the offseason, through the preseason, and now through the regular season. So, it’s really good for our defense that he’s become more vocal in the communication.”
On an individual level, Milano’s six tackles for loss through three games is tied for most in the league, alongside the Broncos’ Von Miller. He’s effective around the field, and his 89.8 grade from analytics website Pro Football Focus reflects that.
Milano calls it a “new year, new me,” in some ways. His teammates see it more as a continuation.
“We’ve known for a long time what Milano can do for this football team, and he has been doing it for a long time with this football team,” Hyde said. “So it’s not new to us. I just think that it’s year five and just out there making plays and playing fast.”
Milano thinks his own health has contributed to his play this year, but also that he feeds, in turn, off his teammates making plays. He pointed to Hyde’s interception against the Washington Football Team as one example. Takeaways have been critical for this Bills’ defense, and Milano has a hand in those as well. His two fumble recoveries this season are also tied for most in the league, matching Michael Davis of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Frazier sees increased confidence and urgency in Milano. And all around the coaching staff, that newfound volume stands out.
“Part of Matt's job entails echoing the calls, helping the communication part, which is important for us so we can execute,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “And Matt's done a good job with that this year.”
Throughout his 12 years in the league, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has seen that not every player needs to bring the same amount of noise. If Milano still is toward the quieter end of the scale, Sanders says that’s just fine.
“Milano, he’s just a chill guy. He’s just a chill guy. He’s not gonna say too much, but when he gets on the field, his play speaks loudly,” Sanders said.
“I think every team is built like that. You’ve got guys who are vocal, alright? And then you’ve got guys that don’t say too much, but then when they get on the field, they play. … I tell Matt, just be who you are, and keep being who you are. ‘Cause it’s working for him, and it’s working for the team.”
Milano, perhaps saving his words up for Sunday, summed up the benefits for all quite quickly.
“I'm having fun,” he said. “We're playing great defense right now, in a good rhythm. So, it’s kind of in a good flow state right now.”
Injury report
Safety Jordan Poyer (ankle), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (concussion), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday. Feliciano and Johnson had both been limited Wednesday. Obada was a new addition to this week’s injury report.