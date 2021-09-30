Bills LB Matt Milano embraces a more vocal role

The plan for a while was to get linebacker Matt Milano to talk more.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the team had been urging him for a bit, while balancing Milano’s personality.

“In years’ past, that hasn’t been Matt’s deal,” Frazier said Monday.

But Frazier wanted – needed – Milano to be more vocal. It would help out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. It would help safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. It would boost the defense, especially on the road. It would also be a challenge for Milano, who naturally veers toward being more reserved.

But Milano finally found the way to do it.

View from Vegas: Texans aren't good, but Bills have struggled in week before playing Chiefs "The problem we have staying on the Bills’ cover wagon is a much bigger showdown looms next week against the Chiefs, one filled with playoff loss revenge," writes Marc Lawrence.

“You just got to talk more,” he said.

In a press conference Thursday that mostly centered on his new-found love of talking, Milano was, well, rather quiet. He spoke more about his teammates as individuals or about the defense as a whole. He opened up a bit when he could bounce off safety Micah Hyde’s answers. But what matters most is how vocal he is on game days, and his coaches have a lot to say about that.