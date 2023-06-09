Everything has come full circle to Bills running back Latavius Murray.

He’s back in the New York State, joining a franchise just two hours from where he played youth football.

“I’m happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base” Murray told The Buffalo News on Friday. “Happy to be back in New York.

"I'll say that again. It means everything to me. As a kid, I grew up just down the road.”

Murray, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in May, played Pop Warner football and high school football in the Syracuse area, leaving Onondaga Central as New York’s 2007 Gatorade Player of the Year.

After stints with the Raiders, Vikings, Saints and Broncos, he’s back and already getting involved.

In a Fuel Up to Play 60 event at Highmark Stadium hosted by the American Dairy Association North East and the Bills, Murray spoke to about 100 local students, providing tips on a healthy lifestyle in terms of the nutrition, sleep and fitness required to be a professional athlete. The Bills and American Dairy Association North East have partnered for about a decade, a company spokesperson said.

A local dairy farmer, Julie Richardson, talked about her care for her farm and production of nutritious dairy products. Students also participated in several activities, getting their “Touchdown School” shirts autographed by Murray.

“We are all huge fans of the Buffalo Bills and that is one highlight of having the program so that you can tie in the whole NFL,” said Karen Reynolds, a physical education teacher who runs the program at Springville Middle School.

The students, who came from Buffalo and Rochester area schools, were honored with “Touchdown” awards for their commitment to their schools’ health and wellness programs. Their efforts helped their respective schools be named a “Touchdown” school at the event.

“Just a great event, a great cause for just young students to stay active,” Murray said. “It shows the support, the commitment to the community. Just healthy support about healthy lifestyle. I just think it's very important for kids to see that and embrace that.”

Murray, who participated in a Fuel Up to Play 60 event last year, is entering his 11th NFL season, though he missed his entire 2013 rookie season on injured reserve.

More than a month in with the Bills, Murray said he’s excited about learning the playbook and putting the team in the position for a championship. He has familiarity with running backs coach Kelly Skipper, who served in the same position when Murray was drafted by the Raiders in 2013. Murray said Skipper has a “great mind” and allows him to take his game up a level.

Murray will compete for play a running back unit that features second-year pro James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Bills after four seasons with division rival New England. Former Bills back Devin Singletary signed with Houston in March.

“We've got a great group of running backs,” Murray said. “We have a great locker room, all in all. It's been great here to get to know everybody. (We’ve) been getting better, been working out, training (and) been on the field now some. Just growing and learning and continuing to improve, that's the goal.”

For Murray, it’s all about finding small ways to improve, whether being a better runner, breaking more tackles or better ball security.

He said he just needs to continue what he’s been throughout his career – consistent, reliable, a downhill runner – and he thinks that will help the Bills. As for the team as whole, Murray said it’s important for the Bills to be playing their best football later in the season.

“A team has just been there year in and year out, and I think it's just a long season,” Murray said. “I think you want to be playing your best ball late in the season. I know we have that mentality and that's what we want to be doing this year.”

That’s what Murray hopes will happen, putting the Bills in the position for the “first and foremost” reason he signed with the franchise in the first place – the opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

“The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship and do everything I can to make that happen,” Murray said.