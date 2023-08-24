Kyle Allen finds the Buffalo Bills to have a “dense offense,” but that’s a positive for the fifth-year quarterback. As he acclimates to his new team, he knows that it’s ultimately good to still be learning.

“It’s all fun. Early on, it’s definitely challenging,” he said. “This team has a lot of people who have been here for a long time, so they’re already caught up on it, and they’re not waiting for me. So, it’s more about catching up. But once you start to figure it out, this is a fun offense to play in, because you’ve got a lot of answers.”

Allen will get to test out a few more of those answers in live action this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that quarterback Josh Allen and the other starters will play some Saturday in Chicago against the Bears, the final game of the Bills’ preseason. McDermott did not say how much, and it’s unlikely that Josh Allen will stay in long given the risk. Between that and quarterback Matt Barkley working through a right elbow injury, Kyle Allen is likely to see plenty of playing time at Soldier Field.

“Yeah, I’m sure I’ll play a bunch in the preseason as it is, but I’m excited,” Allen told The News on Thursday. “It’s the last one, it’s the last guaranteed shot I have to go out there and play in a game, so I’m excited about it, just like all the other ones.”

Against the Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason, Kyle Allen played 24 snaps, coming in during the third quarter. He finished 12 of 15 for 112 yards and a late-game touchdown to receiver Justin Shorter. On the final drive, starting with 2:50 left in the game, Allen was 7 of 7 for 83 yards, including the 17-yard scoring strike.

It was a step up from his performance against the Indianapolis Colts, when he started and finished 8 of 15 for 122 yards with an interception. The Steelers had moved to the back end of their roster by the second half.

Heading into Saturday, Allen’s focus is clear.

“I think it’s just like everything, with every game, you just want to go out there and execute,” Allen said. “Whatever your stuff is, your plays, the things you’re doing that week, just go out and execute, make it clean. Don’t make any mistakes from that point, don’t hurt ourselves, and just play good with an offense.”

The goal is to sync with what offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is looking for out of his QB2. On Wednesday, Dorsey said he is looking for “just execution at the end of the day” when it comes to that role. Earlier this month, Dorsey expanded on that to say execution over time.

“I think the biggest thing is just consistency through decision making,” Dorsey said. “That's huge because the talent's there. Otherwise, I don't think they'd be in this position, obviously. So just consistency and decision making, and then being accurate with the football.”

Barkley’s injury and Saturday’s game should allow Kyle Allen to cement the role of QB2, a spot that McDermott has reiterated was still open after each of the first two preseason games. More time benefits Allen, who joined the Bills on a one-year deal in March.

“I just feel like the more I get to play in this offense, and get reps in and get game reps, it just feels more and more comfortable,” he said. “So, I’m in a good spot right now.”

A quarterback broke down the Buffalo Bills huddle on the practice field on Thursday, but not one whom will play Saturday. Former Falcons and Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was at Bills practice, having known McDermott for years.

While Kyle Allen hasn’t been with the Bills for the recent gut-wrenching playoff losses, he knows how they have become motivating, and a reminder of how close the Bills are to their ultimate goal. Vick’s message hit on those themes.

“He’s just encouraging us,” Allen said of Vick. “We’re right there. I mean, I haven’t been on this team before, but they’re right there, and you can feel when you’re out here at practice, it’s just finding that next thing and what’s going to take us over the edge.”