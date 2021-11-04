 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills kicker Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
0 comments
top story

Bills kicker Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Dolphins fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Over the last month, in four games, the second-year kicker was 10-of-10 on field goal attempts, including from 52 and 57 yards. He was 13-of-13 on extra points as well. 

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Bass' abilities inspire confidence in the rest of the team. 

"He's unbelievable," quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday. "He works extremely hard. He's a guy that we can count on. He's got a lot of confidence in himself and when you got a kicker that has confidence in himself, everybody can feel it and everybody can see it. Guys can tell, he's got it."

Bass is the first Bills player to earn the honor since punter Brian Moorman did so in November 2006.

On the season, Bass is tied for second-most field goals made (16) and second-most points scored (71) in the league. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sabres trade injured center Jack Eichel to Vegas

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News