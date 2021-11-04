Bills kicker Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Over the last month, in four games, the second-year kicker was 10-of-10 on field goal attempts, including from 52 and 57 yards. He was 13-of-13 on extra points as well.

Bass' abilities inspire confidence in the rest of the team.

"He's unbelievable," quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday. "He works extremely hard. He's a guy that we can count on. He's got a lot of confidence in himself and when you got a kicker that has confidence in himself, everybody can feel it and everybody can see it. Guys can tell, he's got it."

Bass is the first Bills player to earn the honor since punter Brian Moorman did so in November 2006.

On the season, Bass is tied for second-most field goals made (16) and second-most points scored (71) in the league.

