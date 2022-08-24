Bills Khalil Shakir's background prepares him for versatile role in Buffalo

When wide receiver Khalil Shakir moves around the offense, he doesn’t miss a step. The Bills’ fifth-round pick in 2022, he’s comfortable with change.

“I think I'm just able to adapt,” Shakir said. “I'm a military baby, so I moved around a lot. To be able to adapt to different environments – and different people as well – was just embedded in my blood at a young age.

“I feel like that's just carried on me my whole life. So whenever I come out onto the field, it's the same thing.”

Shakir’s father, Master Gunnery Sgt. Attiyyah Shakir, served 24 years in the Marines. Khalil was born in Virginia, then the family moved to Hawaii. They went from Hawaii to Japan, and Japan to California. With most of the extended family on the East Coast, plenty of other trips were sprinkled in along the way.

Even in new situations, Shakir would jump in right away.

"He's always been a leader," his dad said. "He's never been afraid to (try) much."

Shakir sees a connection now between the big moves and his comfort level when he’s thrown into different situations on the football field. It crystalized at Boise State, when someone else asked about his upbringing.

“That's when I realized people always say when I'm in a different spot, I look comfortable in the environment,” Shakir said. “I think that just comes without even realizing how much I did move around.”

Now, Shakir’s adaptability is benefiting him as he begins his NFL career. The Bills think he can play inside or outside and he's been given that chance through training camp and the preseason.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says Shakir fits the mold of players the Bills seek. That's why General Manager Brandon Beane traded up in the fifth round to select him.

“We really look for guys who are smart, tough and dependable football players so I think he fits those things and when they do, it’s a lot easier for them to kind of get plugged in to adapt to what you’re doing,” Dorsey said, “And he’s a great example of that.”

It’s showing on the field. Through Week 2 of the preseason, per Pro Football Focus, Shakir has the most explosive receptions – catches good for 15 yards or more – in the league with six and is the only player with at least four.

He’s led the Bills in receiving yards in each of the preseason games, with 92 yards on five catches against the Colts, followed by 59 yards on three catches against the Broncos. His 151 receiving yards are second in the league in the preseason. Granted, the team’s starting wide receivers sat the first game and were quite limited the second. But Shakir played 33 snaps against the Colts and 21 against the Broncos and plucked each ball that came his way. He was targeted eight times and had eight catches, and is averaging 18.9 yards per catch.

Coach Sean McDermott likes what Shakir is doing even when he’s not catching the ball.

“He’s got a really good head on his shoulders, just in terms of it doesn’t seem like any job is too small,” McDermott said. “And yet no job is too big at this point.

"That’s not an easy challenge, where he can play inside, play outside, especially for a first-year player in this system. And he’s handled it well to this point.”

When Shakir takes on any of those less-acclaimed jobs, it’s not just his coach who notices. As his family watched the second preseason game, Shakir’s blocking turned heads.

“To see him stick himself in there and actually block somebody was pretty funny,” his dad said. “I even teased him about it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The ribbing from family is nothing new. Shakir's been as molded by those loving jabs as he has been by the cross-continental moves. His family doesn’t go easy on him, and he thinks that’s sharpened his competitive drive.

At a family reunion when Khalil was around 8, he and his two brothers teamed up to play soccer on the sand against some uncles and cousins. There was a slight age gap between the teams.

“Their uncles, of course, were grown adults,” Attiyyah Shakir said.

With Tre White still not practicing, a look at Bills' options on his status next week It’s becoming more and more unlikely that Tre’Davious White will be ready to start the season-opening game for the Buffalo Bills in Los Angeles.

The grown adults pulverized their young relatives. Now that Shakir is 22 and a professional athlete, his dad says he’ll ask about a rematch.

“He still wants to get them back,” Attiyyah Shakir said.

The rivalries aren’t limited to sports. A few years ago, the family started a dance competition tradition. The teams vary, but typically they had 30 minutes to choreograph a one-minute dance to then perform. For one round, Shakir was partnered with his now-fiancée, Sayler.

“They came out, and he had this serious look,” Attiyyah Shakir said. “And Sayler’s just got this smile, and (Shakir’s) like, ‘Come on, take it seriously. We’re trying to win. We’re trying to win.’”

And win they did.

As competitive as the family can get, there’s always deep underlying support. Shakir says Sayler has organized a spreadsheet to keep track of which family members will be traveling to which Bills games. Attiyyah says the numbers are always going to be a little off, as more family is always going to show up last minute.

And the support network spreads across continents. Last weekend, Shakir had family tuning in from Australia to watch him. Plenty of U.S. states are represented, too.

“All my military friends are sending pictures and their jerseys on and saying ‘Hey, we're watching the game,’ " Attiyyah Shakir said. “So he’s got a big following.”

From dancing to dinners, Shakir has a flair around his family. Right now, he’s been a little quieter around the Bills’ facility, at least relative to his fellow receivers. It’s a strategic move. Shakir doesn’t want to talk too much when he’s still a rookie carving out his role. He had it engrained early to respect those around him, and he’s basking in the chance to learn from veteran receivers.

“I think he’s not going to be the boisterous one in the room, but he’s not going to be afraid to give it back to those guys a little bit, which is good,” Dorsey said. “I think it’s a good mix.”

It also is evolving. Shakir thinks eventually he’ll be a little louder, and he certainly doesn’t hold back when Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie expectedly start to chirp.

“In that receiver room, you can only be quiet for so long,” Shakir said. “They bring it out of you.”

Shakir loves the dynamic, and he said it makes him better. On Tuesday, he seemed braced for hearing about a couple of deep balls he just missed. By Wednesday, he hopes to have made those adjustments.

“I think he's just sitting back learning and competing,” his dad said. “Once he starts getting that – earning that – respect from people and showing that he deserves to be here, I think you may see a little bit more come out of him.

“He just wants to be out there,” his dad adds. “He's like, ‘I just want to be a part of the show, too.’ "