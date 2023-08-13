Khalil Shakir had it going Saturday – until he didn’t.

The Buffalo Bills’ second-year receiver finished with two catches for 25 yards during the exhibition opener against the Indianapolis Colts in his team’s 23-19 victory. Both of those catches came on the same drive in the second quarter, which was Buffalo’s third drive of the game. The first covered 20 yards and converted on third-and-12. The second went for 5 yards and got the ball to the Colts’ 22-yard line.

It’s the play that followed, however, that Shakir was fuming about after the game. Facing third-and-5, Bills quarterback Kyle Allen looked Shakir’s way on a simple out route. The ball was delivered perfectly, but Shakir dropped it. The Bills settled for a 40-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

“There’s really no excuse for what happened,” Shakir said of the dropped pass, his only drop of the day against the Colts. “Obviously, third down, got to make a play. Made a couple really good catches before that, so there is no reason as to why I couldn’t have made that one. I’m very hard on myself and at the end of the day, I can’t go back and change the result of what happened, but what I’m going to do is make sure that moving forward, that I continue to keep catching on the JUGS and getting extra work in as far as catches.”

Shakir chalked up the drop to a lack of focus, saying that he started to look up field too soon, envisioning a possible touchdown if he turned up the sideline. That’s usually a fatal flaw for a receiver. It proved to be in this case.

In a vacuum, Shakir’s drop is just one play in the first preseason game. Given his roster status, though, it’s easy to see how it can be made into a bigger deal. Shakir is locked in a tight competition for playing time at wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis – the team’s established top two options at the position. Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty are Shakir’s primary competitors to be the third receiver on the field. A drop like that in that moment is the type of play that’s not easily forgotten.

“It is frustrating, definitely, but I’m human,” Shakir said. “Mistakes happen, and what I can do moving forward is continue to keep working. I can’t go back and change it. I have to make that catch. I’m wide open, but at the end of the day, sitting here and hanging my head down on it isn’t going to do anything for me in any good way.”

Shakir had one drop on 17 targets last season as a rookie, finishing with 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown. Coach Sean McDermott said Sunday he considers Shakir to be pretty sure-handed.

“I have a lot of confidence in him. … I think he’ll do a good job with that next time,” McDermott said.

The key for Shakir, as it is with any young player in a competition for playing time, is to control what he can control and quickly move on to the next play when a mistake is made.

“When you’re invested in things, you tend to be pretty hard on yourself, but you also have to keep big-picture perspective of where we’re at,” McDermott said. “It’s preseason game No. 1. What are we going to do to adjust and make those critical corrections and adjustments so that we can continue to grow and take another step? That’s really the goal for this week, and that’s what his goal needs to be, as well.”

Medical update: The Bills held a light practice Sunday afternoon on the grass fields next to the team fieldhouse. McDermott said offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (knee) and rookie defensive tackle D.J. Dale (ribs, back) each got good news from the team’s medical staff after leaving the game Saturday, with both suffering contusions. Doyle participated in Sunday’s practice, but Dale did not.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou also did not participate, although no immediate reason was given for his absence. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring), running back Damien Harris (knee), fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) and cornerback Cam Lewis (groin) were the other non-participants Sunday.

Gilliam is expected to return to practice this week, while Harris is “heading in a good direction,” McDermott said.