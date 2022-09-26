Bills' Ken Dorsey on viral video: 'I'm human. We're all human ... as you saw'

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey became a meme almost instantly after he expressed his frustration in the coaches booth after the Bills were unable to set up for a field goal as time expired Sunday.

"It was an intense game ... I’m watching my guys give everything they have in them," he said Monday. "It was a playoff atmosphere ... I reacted that way, and that’s definitely something I’m going to learn from and make sure it’s corrected moving forward. ... Whenever things like that happen, it’s a good teaching moment for everyone."

Asked about clock management later in his news conference, Dorsey said, "I'm human. We're all human, as you saw."

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he and Dorsey have spoken about the video.

"It's important we keep our poise and model that for the players and he's well aware of that," McDermott said.

He noted that loves how much Dorsey cares about his job and putting his players in positions to be successful.

Dorsey's explosion has been the talk of the NFL on Monday, with some in favor of the passion he showed and others questioning his actions.

"I want my coaches to care and have some fire," former Bills center and current radio broadcaster Eric Wood tweeted. "I would play for Ken Dorsey any day!!"

