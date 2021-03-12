Bills keep offensive tackle Daryl Williams with three-year contract

Offensive tackle Daryl Williams is returning to the Buffalo Bills after signing a three-year contract, the team announced Friday.
Williams, 28, could have been the top right tackle available on the free agent market when the league year began Wednesday.
The contract is valued at $28.2 million ($.94 million average) with nearly $14 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Spotrac.com had projected Williams’ value at $7.8 million a year on a two-year contract. Overthecap.com projected him to get $9.25 million over four years. However, that's what both sites believe he's worth.
Williams signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Bills last offseason after five years with the Carolina Panthers and earned himself a substantial raise with his performance. He started 19 games, including the playoffs, for Buffalo. He led the Bills offense by playing 89.4% of the snaps in the regular season.
He was responsible for three sacks and partially responsible for two others, according to Buffalo News charts. Pro Football Focus rated Williams 10th overall among right tackles who started more than half the season. (Dion Dawkins rated 11th among left tackles.) Williams was better in the pass game than the run game.
The Bills now have Williams and Dawkins under contract for at least three more seasons. Dawkins signed a four-year, $58.3 million deal last offseason that keeps him with the Bills through 2024. Williams has credited Dawkins with helping him get acclimated to the Bills.
"When I first got here, Dion was the first dude on the team who invited me and my wife and my son to his house to just chill," Williams said in December. "He asked me how I felt about everything. We were just chilling and playing video games and stuff like that. He's a leader, he's gifted. He's one of the best left tackles in the league. I'm glad to be another book end tackle with him."
The Panthers drafted him in the fourth round from Oklahoma in 2015. In 2017, he established himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the game, receiving second-team All-Pro recognition, though, he was then slowed by a knee injury.
He suffered a dislocated right kneecap and a torn medial collateral ligament in the same knee in a 2018 training-camp practice. Williams still ended up starting in Carolina's '18 season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but left the game in the fourth quarter after re-injuring his right knee. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season.
“When we signed Daryl, obviously, I was very familiar, we drafted him in Carolina,” General Manager Brandon Beane said after the season ended. “He's a very steady-Eddie personality, and I thought he brought a calmness to our O-line. Quite honestly, when we signed him, I thought his best shot might be at guard than tackle.”
Williams, however, quickly asserted himself as a better option at tackle than Cody Ford. Ford moved to guard and later suffered a season-ending injury.
“His 2017 year, he was a second-team All-Pro at right tackle, so we knew he could do it,” Beane said. “He had just had that bad knee injury, which set him back a little bit. It was good to see him back to playing like he did probably three, four years ago. And I thought he was steady all season long. And it was a nice piece for us.”
The next question is whether the Bills can also retain guard/center Jon Feliciano, who is an impending free agent.
Feliciano expressed his happiness for Williams on social media.
