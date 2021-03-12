Bills keep offensive tackle Daryl Williams with three-year contract

The Bills now have Williams and Dawkins under contract for at least three more seasons. Dawkins signed a four-year, $58.3 million deal last offseason that keeps him with the Bills through 2024. Williams has credited Dawkins with helping him get acclimated to the Bills.

"When I first got here, Dion was the first dude on the team who invited me and my wife and my son to his house to just chill," Williams said in December. "He asked me how I felt about everything. We were just chilling and playing video games and stuff like that. He's a leader, he's gifted. He's one of the best left tackles in the league. I'm glad to be another book end tackle with him."

The Panthers drafted him in the fourth round from Oklahoma in 2015. In 2017, he established himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the game, receiving second-team All-Pro recognition, though, he was then slowed by a knee injury.

He suffered a dislocated right kneecap and a torn medial collateral ligament in the same knee in a 2018 training-camp practice. Williams still ended up starting in Carolina's '18 season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but left the game in the fourth quarter after re-injuring his right knee. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season.