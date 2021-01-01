Bills' Josh Allen will receive votes for NFL MVP. But enough to win? We asked voters

I hadn’t made up my mind yet, but the more I looked at Allen, right now I’d honestly say I’m probably leaning toward him as the MVP.

Player of the Year, Aaron Rodgers wins hands down. His numbers are just that overwhelming.

But MVP is not Player of the Year.

You’re talking about who’s most valuable to your team and Rodgers has far more talent around him. He’s got probably one of the league’s best offensive lines. He’s got Devonte Adams. And I look at Mahomes as the other guy I was considering, and he’s got Travis Kelce.

I realize that Josh has Stefon Diggs, but this is going to be his first Pro Bowl. He’s not Devonte Adams. Cole Beasley’s having the best year of his career with Josh. And Josh doesn’t have the offensive line either of them has. He also doesn’t have the defense a team like Kansas City has, where they’re sixth in points allowed this year.

And maybe because of what I’ve seen from (Eagles rookie quarterback) Jalen Hurts, the legs are a bigger factor than maybe they would have been in my consideration earlier. This is a guy that’s got 38 rushing first downs, which is only two fewer than Devin Singletary, and eight rushing touchdowns.