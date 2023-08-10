Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin “remains on schedule.”

McDermott said “most of the starters will play, give or take a quarter, depending on who it is and the game situation.” He also said “maybe one or two other guys” will not play.

He said Allen will play during the preseason.

As for Hamlin, who has not played since his collapse on the field in Cincinnati in January, McDermott said, “We’re in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’ll continue to take it one day at a time.”

“This is to some extent for unchartered territory for all of us,” McDermott said. “Were just trying to be the best to be there for him. … I try to keep a close guy on where he is and how he’s responding. He’s done a great job.”

The Bills conclude their stay at St. John Fisher University with practice Thursday.

McDermott said Ed Oliver (back) should return to practice. Running back Damien Harris (knee), cornerback Cam Lewis (groin) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) are still working through injuries.