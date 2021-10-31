Bills' Josh Allen rocks Phil Mickelson Halloween costume and the golfer is impressed

Josh Allen's Halloween costume was driven by more than just standard golfer's attire.
Upon arriving to Highmark Stadium before Sunday's game vs. Miami, the Buffalo Bills' fun-loving quarterback embraced the entirety of golf legend Phil Mickelson's persona, from Lefty's shiny sunglasses and golf shorts – with careful emphasis on the chiseled calves – to his trademark thumbs up and tip of his visor.
Josh Mickelson has arrived. 👍 #MIAvsBUF @JoshAllenQB | @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/Sa2pLMBeBP— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 31, 2021
Allen's costume naturally caught the intention of Mickelson, an icon of his sport and winner of six of golf's major tournaments, who was quick to chime in on Twitter.
I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is 🤔GoBills 😂😂 https://t.co/Vf84zP9p78— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 31, 2021
In fact, all of the Bills' quarterbacks, including Mitch Trubisky, Jake Fromm and Davis Webb, mimicked professional golfers as they arrived to the stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
Social media commenters eagerly encouraged Mickelson to return the favor to Allen and wear the quarterback's Bills jersey while on the course in the future.
Much has been made of the ageless Mickelson's fashion quirks, with full-length stories devoted to his unmistakable sunglasses, his bulging calves and his commitment to a traditional gesture. Not shockingly, one of the commonly asked questions on Google, at least in Mickelson-related searches, is "how do I get my calves to look like Phil Mickelson's?"
