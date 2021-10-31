 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' Josh Allen rocks Phil Mickelson Halloween costume and the golfer is impressed
0 comments
topical top story

Bills' Josh Allen rocks Phil Mickelson Halloween costume and the golfer is impressed

Support this work for $1 a month
Josh Allen Phil Mickelson

Josh Allen, left, arrived at Sunday's Bills game in full Phil Mickelson attire and persona.

 Left, James P. McCoy / News file photo; right, Associated Press

Josh Allen's Halloween costume was driven by more than just standard golfer's attire.

Upon arriving to Highmark Stadium before Sunday's game vs. Miami, the Buffalo Bills' fun-loving quarterback embraced the entirety of golf legend Phil Mickelson's persona, from Lefty's shiny sunglasses and golf shorts – with careful emphasis on the chiseled calves – to his trademark thumbs up and tip of his visor.

Allen's costume naturally caught the intention of Mickelson, an icon of his sport and winner of six of golf's major tournaments, who was quick to chime in on Twitter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

In fact, all of the Bills' quarterbacks, including Mitch Trubisky, Jake Fromm and Davis Webb, mimicked professional golfers as they arrived to the stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Social media commenters eagerly encouraged Mickelson to return the favor to Allen and wear the quarterback's Bills jersey while on the course in the future.

Much has been made of the ageless Mickelson's fashion quirks, with full-length stories devoted to his unmistakable sunglasses, his bulging calves and his commitment to a traditional gesture. Not shockingly, one of the commonly asked questions on Google, at least in Mickelson-related searches, is "how do I get my calves to look like Phil Mickelson's?"

[More: Follow The News' full coverage of Bills-Dolphins on Halloween]

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: O.J. Simpson talks about the Buffalo Bills outside the Big Tree Inn

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News