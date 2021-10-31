Bills' Josh Allen rocks Phil Mickelson Halloween costume and the golfer is impressed

In fact, all of the Bills' quarterbacks , including Mitch Trubisky, Jake Fromm and Davis Webb, mimicked professional golfers as they arrived to the stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Social media commenters eagerly encouraged Mickelson to return the favor to Allen and wear the quarterback's Bills jersey while on the course in the future.

Much has been made of the ageless Mickelson's fashion quirks, with full-length stories devoted to his unmistakable sunglasses, his bulging calves and his commitment to a traditional gesture. Not shockingly, one of the commonly asked questions on Google, at least in Mickelson-related searches, is "how do I get my calves to look like Phil Mickelson's?"