Bills' Josh Allen finishes second in NFL Most Valuable Player voting

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished second in voting for NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The award was presented Saturday night as part of the NFL Honors ceremony on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the honor for the third time with 44 votes among the national media panel of 50 people who regularly cover the league. The voting was done before the postseason.

Allen received four votes followed by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes with two.

Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and completions (396) in leading the Bills to a 13-3 regular season mark and their first division championship since 1995.

Rodgers joined Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas and Brett Favre as the only players in NFL history with at least three MVPs.

Rodgers topped the league with 48 touchdown passes, completion rate of 70.7% and a 121.5 rating. He was intercepted just five times.

“It is really special to have won it in my fourth year as a starter and now to win it in my 13th year as a starter in a new offense is pretty amazing and something I am very proud of,” Rodgers told the AP. “To have sustained success and be able to play your best football at 37 in my 16th season is something I take a lot of pride in.”