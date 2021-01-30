Bills' Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano fined for fourth-quarter incident vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was fined $15,000 and offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano were fined $10,000 for their role in the pushing and shoving match that followed a sack of Allen in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game, NFL Network reported.

Allen's fine is for unsportsmanlike conduct for the tossing the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor's head.

Dawkins and Okafor each were fined for shoving Okafor, who does not appear to have been fined.

The three Bills players and Okafor all were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky tack it got," Allen told reporters afterward. "I’m disappointed in myself. I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play the game of football.”