Bills' Josh Allen becomes ninth quarterback in NFL history with 100 touchdown passes in first four seasons

With his 12-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 1:45 to go in the second quarter on Sunday vs. New England, Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the ninth quarterback in NFL history to throw 100 touchdown passes in his first four regular seasons. Allen is the first NFL QB to throw for 100 TDs and rush for more than 20 over the same span, NFL Research tweeted.

Allen won't be able to dethrone Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino, who threw the most touchdowns in his first four seasons with 142, a whopping 28 more than Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City. But with two more games left in the regular season, against the Falcons and the Jets, Russell Wilson's 106 is within reach for Allen. Wilson is fourth on the list; Peyton Manning is third with 111.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Allen threw 10 touchdowns in his first year, 20 in his second season, then 37 in 2020. His touchdown pass to Diggs was his 32nd of 2021.

It seems unlikely another active quarterback will reach 100 this season, with Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson still in contention but needing more than 10 touchdowns apiece over the final two weeks. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert seems poised to eventually attain the mark, possibly as early as year three; the second-year passer has already thrown 62 touchdowns in his young career.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.