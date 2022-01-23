Bills' Josh Allen applauds Patrick Mahomes' classy postgame gesture after playoff loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mahomes' act was meaningful to Allen, who mentioned the exchange when asked in the postgame press conference about how he was taking in the emotions immediately after the gut-wrenching defeat.

"It’s tough to be in that moment. I’ve got a lot of respect for Pat," Allen said. "He throws the winning touchdown and he comes over and finds me. To be in that situation and to come find me like that, that was cool."

Mahomes and Allen are considered the elite young quarterbacks in the NFL – despite Allen's snub from the Pro Bowl – and Sunday showcased their special qualities on a mammoth stage.

Combined, the pair tallied more than 700 passing yards and seven touchdowns without committing a turnover. Each quarterback also led his team in rushing yards, with Mahomes' 69 nipping Allen's 68.

They saved their best for last, too, totaling 31 points in the game's final 5:22 in a true "last one with the ball wins" scenario.

