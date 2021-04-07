Bills' Josh Allen and Kyle Brandt talk contract, vaccines, Chiefs and 'Sugar High Josh'

On how often he thinks about the 38-24 loss in the AFC title game: "Every day. I think about it all the time, where we were, where we could have been. Obviously, we had our chances in that game and obviously you can't go back and ... change anything. But it was a chance to learn, a chance to grow. I know Coach (Brian) Daboll and Coach (Sean) McDermott think the same thing. And our goal is to get back to that game next year, but hopefully we play in Buffalo and we move on and we can accomplish the goal that we set out to accomplish.

"Again, I think it's just another step in the gradual progression. Coach McDermott would say it's trusting the process and that's just one of the steps in the process that we're trying to follow. You see what our front office has done this offseason in giving us tools to go back and be ready to compete and try to go out there and do that again. You can do all that during the offseason, but at the end of the day, it's the guys making the plays on the field when you have to. And we're excited to get back out there and show that we can do that, that we're ready to move on and be the team that we think we can be."