Bills' Jordan Poyer will not play against New York Jets

Bills safety Jordan Poyer will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said Friday in his weekly appearance on WGR Radio.

Poyer has been dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered late in the victory against the Green Bay Packers, when his arm went backward while trying to make a tackle.

McDermott said linebacker Matt Milano and pass rusher Von Miller are considered day to day and will practice in some capacity Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Miller's ankle injury was added to the injury report Thursday after he had a veteran rest day Wednesday. McDermott said the ankle injury happened against the Packers. He said Miller is managing the injury and "pushing through it."

Milano has not practiced this week with an oblique strain.

The Bills' injury report with game status will be updated later Friday.

Check back for updates.