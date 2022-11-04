Bills' Jordan Poyer will not play against New York Jets; Matt Milano listed as questionable

Bills safety Jordan Poyer will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Poyer has been dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered late in the victory against the Green Bay Packers, when his arm went backward while trying to make a tackle.

McDermott said linebacker Matt Milano and pass rusher Von Miller are considered day to day and will practice in some capacity Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Milano has not practiced this week with an oblique strain but was limited Friday. He is listed as questionable.

Miller's ankle injury was added to the injury report Thursday after he had a veteran rest day Wednesday. McDermott said the ankle injury happened against the Packers. He said Miller is managing the injury and "pushing through it." Miller was a full participant and does not have an inury designation.

The only other player with an injury designation is tackle Spencer Brown, who is listed as questionable after being limited for three days of practice with an ankle injury suffered against Kansas City.

Stefon Diggs did not practice Friday on a veteran rest day.