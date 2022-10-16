 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Jordan Poyer takes car service to Kansas City and back after not being cleared to fly

Poyer

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) on the field for pregame warmups at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly because of injuies to his ribs and lungs, so he used a car service provided by the team to drive him to Kansas City for Sunday's game and again to return to Buffalo, members of his family said.

The drive which began after practice Friday, took approximately 15 hours, and he was accompanied by wife, Rachel, and daughter Aliyah, according to Poyer's brother Jeremiah. Rachel and Aliyah also are riding back with him to Buffalo. 

The team provided a Mercedes-Benz sprinter van.

Doctors and medical staff were concerned about the change in air pressure should he fly, given the rib injury and pneumothorax (collapsed lung), which is still healing. His wife confirmed the pneumothorax diagnosis on social media.

Poyer had four tackles in the 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Poyer was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant Friday. He did not have an injury designation entering the game. 

Poyer was injured late in the Week 4 victory against Baltimore in which he made two interceptions, including a late pick in the end zone. He did not play last week against Pittsburgh. 

Poyer's journey was initially reported by Spectrum News Buffalo.

