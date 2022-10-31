Bills' Jordan Poyer says he felt 'like a pop' in elbow, tries to remain positive

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer left Sunday night's game in the third quarter with an elbow injury.

The team announced that he would not return a short time later.

Poyer was replaced in the lineup by Jaquan Johnson. Poyer also suffered an elbow injury during training camp that sidelined him for a significant portion of the preseason.

“It was a weird play,” Poyer said after the game. “I tried to make a tackle, and my arm just got caught in a weird spot. Hopefully, the MRI is positive tomorrow. It sucked not being out there with the team the last couple drives, but the boys held it down and we got a victory.

“It felt like a pop. We’ll see what the MRI says (Monday). I’m staying positive about it. It’s been kind of a frustrating year for me, as far as a couple injuries, a couple setbacks, but I’ve been through things before.”

Poyer broke two ribs and suffered a bruised lung against Baltimore, and he was prevented from flying to the game against Kansas City. Poyer and his family were driven in a van for the 30-hour round trip.