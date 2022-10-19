Bills' Jordan Poyer says he broke two small bones in ribs, talks decision to travel to KC

Bills safety Jordan Poyer had some time to plan out the debut episode of his new podcast “The Jordan Poyer Podcast.”

Poyer was cleared to play in Sunday’s victory against Kansas City but not allowed to fly so he, his wife and 5-year-old daughter were driven in a van for 15 hours each way.

He had suffered a rib injury on an interception in the end zone against Baltimore, did not play against Pittsburgh before facing Kansas City.

Poyer provided some additional clarity on the initial injury to his ribs and the lung issue that prevented him from flying. Poyer again referred to the lung issue as “pneumothorax,” but did not use the term “collapsed lung,” instead describing the injury as a punctured lung or lung contusion.

Here is how Poyer described how the injury happened: “In the Baltimore game, on my pick, I came across – and now that I think about it, it was crazy that I caught the ball. I catch the pick and (Devin) Duvernay hits me right in the side. His feet are off the ground. I don’t know if he knew if I was there.

“I fractured two of my ribs. They are tiny fractures, but you feel it. They call it a pneumothorax or whether you want to call it a punctured lung or a lung contusion. My ribs pushed it into my lung and causes it to bruise and put air pockets in there. Early on, when it happened, breathing was pretty tough. I was doing interviews after the game and I’m hurting. It was like when you drink water that feeling in your stomach where it’s like slushing around. That’s like what it felt like for a couple of days, like loose. I didn’t really know if it was going to get better, but that hurt.”

He then outlined the chronology for the first week: “We had a great team of doctors. I sent it for a second opinion, a lung doctor and a heart doctor, obviously, and we were just talking it through the whole week. I missed the Pittsburgh game. I couldn’t do anything, which sucked. I couldn’t work out or run, which was probably the hardest part. I’m in the middle of a season, I feel like I have to do something. The lung doctor told me you just need to rest and relax, make sure it heals right. … The week goes around, it was still sore. We continue to get CT scans, both doctors see it. It was continuing to get better.”

And here is how he explained the second week and the decision to travel by car. “After the Pittsburgh game, they mentioned that I wouldn’t be able to fly to the game because of the air pressure. I was like, 'What? We’re playing in Kansas City. So I’m gonna have to drive. Ain’t no way.’ I asked the question, ‘I’m good to drive to the game and play in the game, but I can’t fly to the game and play in the game?’ They said, yeah because of the air pressure. For a couple of days, I was like baffled. Kinda blew my mind. Ain’t no way I’m dealing with this situation now. I’ve already dealt with my elbow, I had a foot sprain already. I’m playing well.

“We beat Pittsburgh. I could tell I was getting better. I didn’t want to miss another game, especially this game coming up. I was kinda hoping, trying to be positive about it and just thinking, if I get a chance to play, we’ll figure it out. I still wasn’t cleared to play yet.

“On Tuesday, the doc said, ‘Hey it looks really good. I don’t believe there’s a risk of you playing but with the air pressure, I still wouldn’t advise you to fly.' At that point, I’m all for it. I’m like, ‘Whatever we’ve got to do.’

“I got cleared to practice on that Wednesday. Friday, I got the OK to get out there and out of the red, non-contact jersey and actually play. Throughout the week, speaking to my wife, we said, ‘Let’s just make a trip.' We might not get another opportunity to do this, drive to Kansas City and go play in an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium.”

As for the game itself?: “They made a little concoction for my ribs to protect them a little bit. I had already worn a rib protector, but they made me a little thing that kinda made me feel a little safer. It was two weeks from the event when it happened until I played in the game.”

Poyer said the ride was particularly bumpy, and any of the video that he shot on the trip prove that.

“The Bills, obviously, paid for the Sprinter van and the driver, reimbursed me on the hotels, which I’m thankful for. I just had to figure out a way to ride, to get comfortable there and the bumps for 15 hours, man. It was long trip.”

The Poyers spent Friday night and Sunday at hotels in Indianapolis. They got back at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

“Hell no. I would do that ever again,” he said, “but It’s something to talk up. Something we can always talk about.”

Now he has the bye week to rest, though, he won’t be heading to his Florida home, though, he said he has been cleared to fly.

“I’m going to enjoy this bye week,” he said. “I’m going to get healthy. It feels a lot better. This is the week to do it. …

“I’m going to stay in Buffalo. It’s raining, it’s cold, but I gotta get right.”

Poyer noted he’s not much for cold weather.

“I want to golf too, but the weather sucks. … Buffalo, I love you, but I don’t like being cold. I sit next to the heater all game. I love Buffalo. I love the city, they’re so passionate about ball. I love playing in front of these fans. I’m enjoy the bye week and trying to go play once or twice.”