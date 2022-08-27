 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills' Jordan Poyer returns to practice in noncontact jersey

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Panthers Football

Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer looks on prior to playing the Carolina Panthers during pregame at Bank Of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 2, wearing a red noncontact jersey,  Saturday. 

Poyer had not practiced since suffering a hyperextended elbow in training camp.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters this week that if it were the regular season, Poyer would try to "fight through it" to play. The team has been cautious, Beane said, in order to get Poyer as close to 100% as possible by the Sept. 8 season opener. 

In other injury news Saturday, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie limped off the practice field with an athletic trainer, though it did not look like a significant injury.

Tim Settle, Eli Ankou, Greg Mancz and Tommy Doyle were riding stationary bikes on the side.

Tre'Davious White did not practice, as has been the case.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News