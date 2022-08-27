Bills' Jordan Poyer returns to practice in noncontact jersey

Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 2, wearing a red noncontact jersey, Saturday.

Poyer had not practiced since suffering a hyperextended elbow in training camp.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters this week that if it were the regular season, Poyer would try to "fight through it" to play. The team has been cautious, Beane said, in order to get Poyer as close to 100% as possible by the Sept. 8 season opener.

In other injury news Saturday, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie limped off the practice field with an athletic trainer, though it did not look like a significant injury.

Tim Settle, Eli Ankou, Greg Mancz and Tommy Doyle were riding stationary bikes on the side.

Tre'Davious White did not practice, as has been the case.