Bills' Jordan Poyer on what led to Matt Ryan's costly taunting penalty: 'I'll keep that between the lines'
Short of the goal (copy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) goes down inside the 1-yard-line during the fourth quarter, with Jordan Poyer closing in. The play was originally ruled a touchdown before being reversed.

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer had a front-row seat after Atlanta's Matt Ryan thought he had slid successfully into the end zone for a touchdown that would have brought the Falcons within seven points in the fourth quarter of the Bills' eventual 29-15 victory.

Ryan, a 14-year NFL veteran, stood over Poyer and had a few choice words, drawing a flag on the Atlanta quarterback for taunting. Had the touchdown stood, the penalty would have been enforced on the following kickoff.

Except, replays revealed, that Ryan's knee had been down short of the goal line, negating the touchdown and applying the taunting flag to the ensuing third down. Instead of a 29-22 Bills lead, the score remained 29-15 and Atlanta faced a third-and-goal from Buffalo's 15-yard line. After two unsuccessful tries at the end zone, Poyer celebrated his team's defensive stand with a quick word for Ryan.

In Sunday's postgame news conference, Poyer opted not to share the specifics of the verbal exchange.

"Nah, I’ll keep that between the lines."

In fact, Poyer was surprised the officials decided to throw a flag on the play. Several Atlanta fans on Twitter have argued that Ryan's feet-first slide "gave himself up," and Poyer's attempt to hit the quarterback after the slide should have been penalized.  

"It’s a competitive game," Poyer said. "I’ve got a lot of respect for Matt Ryan. I didn’t honestly know what the penalty was. I didn’t know they got him for the taunting call. Kinda play it full circle. He had to come back out there with a 15-yard penalty and we made a good stop at the end."

Still, the impact of the fourth-quarter play, which essentially squashed any hopes the Falcons had for a playoff berth, wasn't lost on the veteran defensive back.

"I’m sure he wishes he had it back," Poyer said. "At the end of the day, not a lot I can do about it."

Poyer's brother Jeramiah took to Twitter to share his feelings. "Talking [expletive] to jordan never ends well I try to let people know… he takes it personal."

Jordan Poyer talks at postgame news conference on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
