Bills' Jordan Poyer on what led to Matt Ryan's costly taunting penalty: 'I'll keep that between the lines'

Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer had a front-row seat after Atlanta's Matt Ryan thought he had slid successfully into the end zone for a touchdown that would have brought the Falcons within seven points in the fourth quarter of the Bills' eventual 29-15 victory.

Ryan, a 14-year NFL veteran, stood over Poyer and had a few choice words, drawing a flag on the Atlanta quarterback for taunting. Had the touchdown stood, the penalty would have been enforced on the following kickoff.

Except, replays revealed, that Ryan's knee had been down short of the goal line, negating the touchdown and applying the taunting flag to the ensuing third down. Instead of a 29-22 Bills lead, the score remained 29-15 and Atlanta faced a third-and-goal from Buffalo's 15-yard line. After two unsuccessful tries at the end zone, Poyer celebrated his team's defensive stand with a quick word for Ryan.

Observations: Devin Singletary's career day continues his recent resurgence in Bills' win Singletary gained a career, single-game high 110 yards on 23 carries – also a career high – and scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, continuing a recent run of strong play.

In Sunday's postgame news conference, Poyer opted not to share the specifics of the verbal exchange.

"Nah, I’ll keep that between the lines."