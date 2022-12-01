 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Jordan Poyer on near interception: 'What's a catch, nowadays?'

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) runs out on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer seemed to have his fifth interception of the season an athletic play on the sideline when he stepped in front of New England's Hunter Henry and made a leaping grab as he went out of bounds.  

The replay review determined Poyer did not "survive the ground," so no interception. Of course, the "surviving the ground" rule was eliminated from the NFL rulebook in 2018, but it was referenced in the league's explanation last Thursday in the Patriots-Vikings game when a touchdown catch by Henry was overturned. 

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer talks with the media about the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots for their third consecutive win. 

"I just saw it. That's a catch to me. What’s a catch, nowadays?" Poyer said in his postgame news conference. "I don't know. They said I bobbled it, but I it didn’t hit the ground. I had two feet in.

"It’s all right, I’ll get it back."

Poyer's brother also wondered about why that was not an interception. 

