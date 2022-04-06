 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills' Jordan Poyer, entering final year of contract, switches agents to Drew Rosenhaus

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Poyer

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates an interception with his teammates in the third quarter of the game at the New York Jets.

 James P. McCoy
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who is going into the final year of his contract, has switched agents to Drew Rosenahus, Rosenhaus announced on Twitter.

Poyer quote-tweeted the post with a handshake and fingers crossed. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

He is scheduled to make a base salary of $5.6 million in 2022, along with bonuses and incentives potentially totaling more than $1.5 million. 

The Bills signed Poyer to a two-year extension worth $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed at signing in March 2020. Poyer’s original free agent contract with the Bills, signed in 2017, was due to expire after the 2020 season. That deal was for four years and $13 million.

People are also reading…

Poyer was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press this past season, the first time in his nine seasons that he was so honored. He was the first Bills safety to make the AP All-Pro first team since Henry Jones in 1992. 

He had 91 tackles and was the only player in the league to record five sacks and three interceptions. He also had eight tackles for loss. 

Poyer was an under the radar free agent signing after a serious injury with the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 season, but has rejuvenated his career and become a key part of the Bills' top-ranked defense, along with fellow safety Micah Hyde.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Bills tight end O.J. Howard welcomes the chance for a career reset

New Bills tight end O.J. Howard welcomes the chance for a career reset

“Going through the season and seeing how things played out, not getting much playing time, it was starting to get in my head like, ‘Hey, let’s just keep getting better. Chances are going to come in the offseason, you’re going to get a new start to flip the chapter,’ ” he said. 

OL Ryan Bates: 'I want to be a Bill'

OL Ryan Bates: 'I want to be a Bill'

 “I told Beane at the end of the season, I want to be a Bill and I want to stay in Buffalo. And thankfully, it came to the conclusion where I get to stay in Buffalo for the next four years, which is an unbelievable opportunity,” Bates said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ceremonial first pitch at Buffalo Bisons opening day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News