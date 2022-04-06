Bills' Jordan Poyer, entering final year of contract, switches agents to Drew Rosenhaus

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who is going into the final year of his contract, has switched agents to Drew Rosenahus, Rosenhaus announced on Twitter.

Poyer quote-tweeted the post with a handshake and fingers crossed.

He is scheduled to make a base salary of $5.6 million in 2022, along with bonuses and incentives potentially totaling more than $1.5 million.

The Bills signed Poyer to a two-year extension worth $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed at signing in March 2020. Poyer’s original free agent contract with the Bills, signed in 2017, was due to expire after the 2020 season. That deal was for four years and $13 million.

Poyer was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press this past season, the first time in his nine seasons that he was so honored. He was the first Bills safety to make the AP All-Pro first team since Henry Jones in 1992.

He had 91 tackles and was the only player in the league to record five sacks and three interceptions. He also had eight tackles for loss.

Poyer was an under the radar free agent signing after a serious injury with the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 season, but has rejuvenated his career and become a key part of the Bills' top-ranked defense, along with fellow safety Micah Hyde.