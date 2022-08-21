 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills' Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde make NFL list of top 100 players

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Broncos

Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer catches a ball in pregame prior to playing the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have gotten recognition from their peers as both were named to the NFL's Top 100 list Sunday. 

Coming off his first All-Pro season, Poyer was ranked at No. 45, his first time in the rankings. Hyde, who made the Top 100 after his first season with the Bills, was ranked No. 50. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills pass rusher Von Miller was ranked at No. 93 last Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen are likely to follow, meaning five Bills were selected. 

Last season, Hyde tied career high of five interceptions and had two fumble recoveries. He also returned a Patrick Mahomes interception for his first career pick six. He was fifth on the Bills in tackles with 74.

Poyer also tied a career high with five interceptions and had three sacks. 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News