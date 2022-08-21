Bills' Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde make NFL list of top 100 players

Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have gotten recognition from their peers as both were named to the NFL's Top 100 list Sunday.

Coming off his first All-Pro season, Poyer was ranked at No. 45, his first time in the rankings. Hyde, who made the Top 100 after his first season with the Bills, was ranked No. 50.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller was ranked at No. 93 last Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen are likely to follow, meaning five Bills were selected.

Last season, Hyde tied career high of five interceptions and had two fumble recoveries. He also returned a Patrick Mahomes interception for his first career pick six. He was fifth on the Bills in tackles with 74.

Poyer also tied a career high with five interceptions and had three sacks.