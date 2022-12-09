Bills' Jordan Phillips, Reggie Gilliam out vs. Jets; Milano's status to be determined

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said.

Phillips has not practiced this week because of a shoulder injury suffered against the Patriots as he attempted to sack Mac Jones. He has not practiced this week.

Gilliam suffered an ankle injury against the Patriots and has not practiced.

As for linebacker Matt Milano, McDermott said, "We'll see." Milano injured a knee early against New England, but still played the entire game. He has not practiced this week but was on the field Friday during the portion of practice open to reporters.

On the offensive line, left tackle Dion Dawkins and his replacement, David Quessenberry, are both dealing with ankle issues and have been limited in practice.

McDermott indicated that he is not overly concerned with Dawkins' status and noted he is in a "good spot" this week. The coach noted that he expects Quessenberry will also be able to play.

The final injury report will be issued later Friday.