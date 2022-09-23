Bills' Jordan Phillips, Micah Hyde and Dane Jackson out for Dolphins game

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson will not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott said Friday in his weekly appearance on WGR.

Jackson and Hyde were both taken to the hospital for evaluations on neck injuries after Monday's victory against Tennessee.

McDermott said he will not go into detail when asked whether the injuries to Dane Jackson and/or Micah Hyde could be long term.

"They are both coming off of significant situations, in particular when you're dealing with that part of the body," McDermott said. "Going anything beyond that would be irresponsible on my part because I really don't know. They both seem to be moving around and walking around in the building and trying to improve each and every day. Other than that, I don't have anything else for you."

Phillips has a hamstring injury and has not practiced this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

No game status has been provided right now for other injured players, but McDermott said other injured players will practice in some form Friday. Notable for wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), among others.

“I’ll know a little bit more after today and it might not be definitive,” McDermott told reporters. “We’ll take it one day at a time.”

McDermott said the injury to Poyer happened during the game and has been "sore." He said the team learned more in the day since the game.

"I know we have a number of injuries, but very confident in our football team, in the back end," McDermott said.

Jackson was in a red practice jersey against Friday. Poyer, wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox all practiced during the portion open to media as did defensive tackles Oliver and Tim Settle.

In Miami, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Terron Armstead's status for Sunday is "up in the air."

He has a toe injury and has not practiced this week. "I don’t think he knows yet if he will play," McDaniel said. "We have multiple contingency plans."