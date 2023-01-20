 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones listed as questionable; Jordan Poyer ready to go

  • Updated
Bills at Patriots third (copy)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips lines up against New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu, left, and offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones are listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Jones was limited all week with a calf injury. He played 49 snaps in the wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins. 

Phillips did not play against Miami and has appeared in 12 regular season games. 

No other Bills players had injury designations. 

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who did not play against Miami with a hamstring injury, practiced fully all week. 

Safety Jordan Poyer was a limited participant Wednesday and did not practice Thursday but was a full participant Friday as he deals with an ongoing knee injury. 

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice Friday with a veteran rest day, as has been the case most Fridays. 

