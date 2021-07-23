Bills' Jon Feliciano gives support to Cole Beasley and anti-vax stance

You can add Jon Feliciano to the list of Buffalo Bills and NFL players who are in the anti-vaccine camp.

Feliciano, the Bills’ 28-year-old starting left guard, sent out a post on Twitter Wednesday evening critical of the coronavirus vaccine. He subsequently deleted the tweet.

Feliciano’s post read: “It’s been proven that Covid was made in lab. Fauci also a part of Pfizer. That’s why ppl don’t want to get the vaccine. Sad to come to the realization that you can not trust the government. #dontshootthemessenger.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The post comes in the wake of more Twitter posts this week by Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who arguably has been the most vocal anti-vax proponent among NFL players.

After Hall of Famer Michael Irvin stated players who didn’t get vaccinated don’t want to win as badly as players who do get vaccinated, Beasley disagreed.

"You can be vaccinated and not do all the right things football wise to be at your best," Beasley posted. "All it means is players are gonna be out there with covid and we won’t know cause they only get tested once a week so the NFL can make their money.