Bills' John Brown returns with a bang, says 'I'm still here and ... not trying to go home early'

John Brown is good to go for the playoffs.
The Bills’ No. 2 wide receiver, dogged by injuries for much of the season, had four catches on four targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 56-26 shellacking of the Dolphins on Sunday in Orchard Park, appearing in his first game since Week 10.
The Bills (13-3), playing without injured slot receiver Cole Beasley, welcomed the return of “Smoke,” who hauled in a 32-yard scoring pass from Josh Allen to give Buffalo a 28-6 lead with one minute remaining in the first half and cap a lightning quick scoring drive. The Bills zipped 75 yards in four plays and 44 seconds, torching Miami with their two-minute offense.
“I hit him right before that little toe drag swag on the sideline for him,” Allen said, “just to get his confidence going as we’re going into the playoffs. We’re trying to be the best version of ourselves going into next week, if we can, and just getting him back out there and getting some of those reps with him was awesome.”
Welcome back, John Brown.
Brown has 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns this season, a year after operating as the team’s clear No. 1 wide receiver.
Stefon Diggs, acquired in a trade with the Vikings in March, led the NFL this season with 127 catches and 1,525 receiving yards, setting Bills franchise records in both categories.
Last season, Brown set personal bests with 72 catches and 1,060 yards in 15 games. His six touchdowns were one short of his career high, set in 2015 with Arizona, where he often flashed great promise but struggled with injuries.
“I know I’m most definitely feeling good,” Brown said Monday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, “and I just see the production that Diggs is putting up. We knew he could do this already, but the way he’s playing is outstanding and I know once playoff time comes, I know teams will try different things to try to double him, to take him out the game, so I know I have to be fully healthy and the other receivers, we have to be ready to take a big role to take a lot of pressure off of him.”
Brown has appeared in just nine games this season. He's recorded a catch in just seven.
"It was good to get him back," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday. "He's a heck of a player for us. ... We have all the confidence in the world in him."
Brown's touchdown against the Dolphins on Sunday allayed any concerns about rust.
Coach Sean McDermott said getting Brown into the flow was "one of the things we wanted to accomplish."
"John did some good things out there," McDermott said. "I’m glad that we had the chance to do that."
McDermott said Brown came out of the game well and is "trending in the right direction" as the Bills begin preparing for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Colts.
Brown hadn’t played since the Bills’ last-second loss at Arizona on Nov. 15.
The receiver had missed the last five games, the first four on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was activated from IR on Dec. 28, but put on the Covid-19 list for last week’s victory against the Patriots after being deemed a close contact with running back T.J. Yeldon, who tested positive.
Brown also missed time with a knee injury earlier this season.
Brown scored touchdowns in the Bills' first two games of the season and appeared in line for another huge season working across the field from Diggs.
Brown had six catches on 10 targets for 70 yards and a score in the season-opening victory against the Jets, then added four catches on six targets for 82 yards and a score in the Week 2 victory at Miami.
Then his production and playing time fell off a cliff.
Brown didn’t make a catch before injury forced him out of the Week 3 victory against the Rams.
He had four catches on five targets for 42 yards in a Week 4 victory against the Raiders, missed the loss to the Titans in Week 5, was held without a reception on four targets in the loss to Kansas City in Week 6, sat out Week 7 against the Jets and managed one catch on two targets for 21 yards against the Patriots in Week 8.
Brown had perhaps his best game of the season in the Bills' victory against the Seahawks in Week 9, when he caught eight passes on 11 targets for 99 yards.
He caught six of eight targets for 72 yards against the Cardinals, his last appearance before Sunday’s finale.
"It’s always good to have your guy back, especially when a guy can play at a high level and do a lot of great things," Diggs said when Brown went on IR. "We look forward to having him back. The show went on for awhile, but hopefully we can get the big show back.”
Diggs has previously referenced Brown as one of the "most underappreciated, underrated wide receivers" in the league.
Isaiah McKenzie, who scored three touchdowns against Miami, was glad to see Brown return with a bang.
“That’s what we wanted,” McKenzie said. “We were excited to see him come back on the field and play. He’s still getting in a groove. He’s still getting comfortable, but by next week, he’ll be fine.”
Brown said he's ready to help the Bills make a deep playoff run.
“I’m just focused on my body, work hard and I’m going to just let the game come to me,” Brown said, “because every time the ball comes my way, I’m going to make a play and just let these guys know that I’m still here and I’m ready for the long ride. I’m not trying to go home early.”