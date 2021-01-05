Bills' John Brown returns with a bang, says 'I'm still here and ... not trying to go home early'

Brown has 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns this season, a year after operating as the team’s clear No. 1 wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs, acquired in a trade with the Vikings in March, led the NFL this season with 127 catches and 1,525 receiving yards, setting Bills franchise records in both categories.

Last season, Brown set personal bests with 72 catches and 1,060 yards in 15 games. His six touchdowns were one short of his career high, set in 2015 with Arizona, where he often flashed great promise but struggled with injuries.

“I know I’m most definitely feeling good,” Brown said Monday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, “and I just see the production that Diggs is putting up. We knew he could do this already, but the way he’s playing is outstanding and I know once playoff time comes, I know teams will try different things to try to double him, to take him out the game, so I know I have to be fully healthy and the other receivers, we have to be ready to take a big role to take a lot of pressure off of him.”

Brown has appeared in just nine games this season. He's recorded a catch in just seven.