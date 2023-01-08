Bills' John Brown gives ball from touchdown to trainer who saved Damar Hamlin's life with CPR

The Bills honored the medical staff who helped save safety Damar Hamlin's life before the game.
Wide receiver John Brown had his own honor to bestow on Denny Kellington, the assistant athletic trainer who performed CPR on Hamlin and restored the 24-year-old's heartbeat.
Brown, playing in his third game since returning to the Bills, caught a 42-yard touchdown pass in third quarter. When he returned to the sideline, he gave Kellington the ball and the two embraced.
After scoring a TD for the Bills, John Brown handed the ball to Denny Kellington, who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/2FJeVkwctS— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2023
People are also reading…
"For an assistant to find himself at that position and needed to take the action that he did, and step up, and take charge like he did was nothing short of amazing and the courage that it took," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. "You talk about a real leader and a real hero saving Damar’s life. I just admire his strength."
Kellington has been with the Bills training staff since 2017.