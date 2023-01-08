 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' John Brown gives ball from touchdown to trainer who saved Damar Hamlin's life with CPR

  • Updated
Bills Patriots third

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) jumps into the stands after his touchdown during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Bills honored the medical staff who helped save safety Damar Hamlin's life before the game. 

Wide receiver John Brown had his own honor to bestow on Denny Kellington, the assistant athletic trainer who performed CPR on Hamlin and restored the 24-year-old's heartbeat. 

Brown, playing in his third game since returning to the Bills, caught a 42-yard touchdown pass in third quarter. When he returned to the sideline, he gave Kellington the ball and the two embraced. 

"For an assistant to find himself at that position and needed to take the action that he did, and step up, and take charge like he did was nothing short of amazing and the courage that it took," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. "You talk about a real leader and a real hero saving Damar’s life. I just admire his strength."

Kellington has been with the Bills training staff since 2017.

