When the Bills run: It’s your turn, James Cook. The Bills’ second-year running back is set to take over as the team’s lead running back with Devin Singletary now in Houston. Cook ran for 507 yards last season, which ranked third among rookies. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cook double that total in 2023. One interesting thing to track for the Bills’ running game early in 2023 is quarterback Josh Allen’s workload. Allen has more than 100 rushing attempts in each of the past four seasons. Last year, according to Adam Pfeifer of FTN Fantasy, Allen accounted for 61.1% of Buffalo’s carries from inside the 5-yard line, which was the 10th-highest rate among all NFL players, and led all quarterbacks by a wide margin. The presence of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, two bigger running backs, could mean the Bills try to reduce Allen’s carries in those situations, which would in turn reduce some of the physical punishment he takes. EDGE: Jets.

When the Bills throw: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs finished 2022 with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 100 catches and 1,200-plus receiving yards in his first three seasons with a team. Diggs has had at least five catches in six of his seven career games against the Jets. He’s likely to see a lot of Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who might have been the league’s best player at his position as a rookie. Bills tight end Dawson Knox has at least six touchdown catches in each of the past two seasons, joining the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and 49ers’ George Kittle as the only players at the position to do so. EDGE: Bills.

When the Jets run: Running back Breece Hall was off to a great start to his rookie season before tearing his ACL in Week 7. He has been medically cleared for the start of the season, but the Jets also signed former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook as insurance, setting up a fun subplot to Monday’s game with Dalvin Cook on the other sideline against his younger brother, James, with the Bills. Dalvin Cook rushed for 119 yards last year with Minnesota against the Bills in his only career game against Buffalo. EDGE: Bills.

When the Jets throw: Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Aaron Rodgers is the Jets’ starting quarterback after coming over in an offseason trade with Green Bay. A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers ranks is a surefire, first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. His top weapon should be Garrett Wilson, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Wilson finished with 83 catches for 1,103 receiving yards despite uneven quarterback play. It will be interesting to see how much the Bills put top cornerback Tre’Davious White on Wilson. Allen Lazard followed Rodgers over from Green Bay and projects as the Jets’ No. 2 receiver. Jets tight end Tyler Conklin got 87 targets last season, which was eighth most in the NFL at his position. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: The Bills lead the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense over the last three seasons. They are the first team since the Miami Dolphins from 1972-74 to accomplish that. The big change for the Bills on the coaching side comes with head coach Sean McDermott taking over as the defensive play caller. “When I'm in there, I'm the defensive coordinator, not the head coach, because that's the hat I wear when I'm in there,” McDermott said last week of his message to players. “I want them to see me like that as opposed to the head coach because as much as possible, I don't want the head coach to, in some ways, pollute the environment.” Former Bills offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in his first year in the same job with New York. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 27, Jets 20